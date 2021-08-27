They don’t make them like KK anymore: Nujoma

Founding President Sam Nujoma says Kazenambo Kazenambo was cut from a different cloth and belonged to a rare breed of upright men and women who do not shy away from providing a voice of reason, no matter how unpopular it is.

Nujoma said this in a speech read on his behalf by international relations deputy minister, Jenelly Matundu on Friday at the Parliament Gardens, where a State memorial service was held in honour of the former Cabinet minister, who amongst others was also an ex-combatant, businessman, politician and journalist.

Kazenambo died on 17 August 2021 after battling COVID-19 for about eight weeks. He was 58.

Nujoma remembered ‘KK’, as Kazenambo was affectionately known, for his sheer conviction and unorthodox and undiplomatic approach to life and politics.

“KK was a man of his word and never shied away to offer his opinion on anything. Those within earshot would hear it. He was not one for quiet diplomacy, a quality that both set him apart and agitated his peers,” Nujoma said.

With Kazenambo, what you saw was what you got.

“KK would speak from the heart and could give an assessment of politics in the country and in Swapo Party with little regard for his own political survival,” Nujoma recalled.

He also remembered Kazenambo’s message to his Swapo comrades. At the turn of the year, Kazenambo said the ruling party must get its house in order or risk perishing.

Swapo’s situation, he said, would only get worse unless its leadership chooses a proactive self-correcting approach to reposition and place it on the right path ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This Nujoma recalled vividly.

Quoting Kazenambo, Nujoma said: “What needs to happen before 2024 is for Swapo leaders, whether we are serving currently or not, to critically look ourselves in the mirror and without apportioning blame to anyone… what we need to do is to swallow our pride, mend our egos and say as a Swapo family, we quarrelled and fought but for the sake of this organisation, for which we left our colleagues in unmarked graves across the world, let us concentrate on the bigger picture.”

While Kazenambo may have transitioned to the ancestors, Nujoma said, he left behind an indelible mark.

“Though he has departed, we will continue to draw strength and inspiration from his life… It is our wish that you are consoled by the knowledge that the formidable legacy of KK lives on, including as an unapologetic and vocal advocate for the reparations of people by Germany.”

Kazenambo’s remains will be interred at Farm Okapuka in the Okahandja District on Saturday.

He is survived by his two sons, Mutumbe and Munikore.

Source: Namibia Press Agency