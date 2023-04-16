Three charged in teacher’s robbery case at Rundu

The police in the Kavango East region have charged three suspects out of the eight arrested on Thursday in connection with a robbery incident on a teacher at the Rudolf Ngondo Primary School in Rundu.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Acting Regional Commander in the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu confirmed to Nampa on Sunday that the suspects were arrested at a bar in Sikanduko informal settlement at around 11h00.

He said the Polo used in the crime was also retrieved on Saturday, hidden in a yard in the Sauyemwa informal settlement.

However, the number plate on the vehicle was removed during the robbery and replaced later Nambahu revealed.

“One of the suspects is wanted in other cases in Windhoek. The victim's handbag which was snatched with cash was also found on Sunday dumped with her documents scattered in the bushes,” the Deputy commissioner said.

The victim's bag he added was found near the bar where the suspects were arrested.

The three suspects have been charged on charges of robbery and are expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

It is alleged that two men jumped over the school fence and held a male and a female, at knifepoint in a classroom.

The suspects allegedly injured the male teacher and grabbed the female teacher’s handbag which contained N.dollars 14 000, before making their way over the fence and speeding off in a silver Polo without a number plate.

The N.dollars 14 000 which belonged to the school was allegedly withdrawn from Bank Windhoek on the same day and was meant for a regional sports event the teachers were assisting in organising.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency