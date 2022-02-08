Three men who drowned at Oanob Dam on Saturday identified

The bodies of three young men who drowned at the Oanab Dam near Rehoboth on Saturday have been identified.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Cooredinator for the Hardap Region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay, identified the three men as Charlton van Wyk (27), Rasjiv Dentlinger (27) and George Izaaks (25).

According to Clay, the three deceased were part of a group of nine young men who went on a boat cruise on the dam, before the boat reportedly ran out of fuel and sank while the occupants were busy trying to refuel it.

“According to preliminary findings, none of the men on the boat were wearing life jackets,” he said.

“I've despatched my team, which has been very busy conducting a deeper investigations, covering all aspects by speaking with the appropriate sources in order to obtain the correct information so that we can share the correct details.

My team is still working on a larger investigation to establish and confirm all of the details discovered thus far,” Clay said, adding that he can only disclose information discovered by the police at this time and cannot speak on behalf of the third parties involved in this case as investigation are still at an early stage.

Charlotte Benade, the General Manager of Lake Oanob Dam, told Nampa that they have nothing official to say about the incident at this time.

Source: Namibia Press News Agency