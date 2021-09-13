TrueCommerce Acquires DiCentral

Acquisition creates the most feature-rich, global, cloud-based, multienterprise supply chain network

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a leading global cloud provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration, and omnichannel solutions, announced today that it has acquired DiCentral, a leading global B2B and API solutions provider. This acquisition enables TrueCommerce to fuel the growth of its leading global network, deepen its solutions portfolio, and expand its global geographic footprint.

This acquisition further cements TrueCommerce’s position as a leader in the digital supply chain collaboration and connectivity space. By leveraging the combined company’s expertise in automation, digitalization, and integration, TrueCommerce is uniquely positioned to transform the way its customers do business, with value-added solutions designed to tackle complex supply chain and eCommerce challenges, streamline operations, and increase profitability.

Known for simplifying complex API and EDI business challenges, DiCentral adds 30,000 connections to TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, plus nearly 5,000 customers from a diverse base. The combined TrueCommerce network now expands to 160,000 connections and nearly 18,000 customers. Combining the strengths of both companies creates an unmatched network and innovative solution offering that empowers customers to digitize, expand, and grow their businesses like never before.

“Together, we offer intuitive integrated solutions and connectivity that solve the challenges our customers face in growing their business across an increasingly digitized, global, and complex supply chain,” said John Fay, CEO of TrueCommerce.

The acquisition fuels TrueCommerce’s vision for global growth with expanded services and integrations, including:

Expanded cloud-based global supply chain network

Increased API connectivity to key 3 rd party solutions

party solutions An enhanced set of integrated SaaS applications and tools

Powerful iPaaS capabilities

A more extensive supply chain visibility solution

Extended geographic footprint

A more comprehensive retail drop ship program

Tighter integration with cloud-based SMB & enterprise-level ERPs

Accelerated deployment and ROI for customers

“I am thrilled to be joining the TrueCommerce leadership team and working alongside John Fay and Todd Johnson to seamlessly bring the two companies together,” said Thuy Mai, CEO of DiCentral. “We see this as a win-win for both TrueCommerce and DiCentral customers. The resulting increase in global network connectivity, commerce solutions, applications, and tools provides an unmatched offering for customers looking to grow their businesses.”

Mr. Mai will become a member of the TrueCommerce executive leadership team, serving as Co-Chief Strategy Officer of TrueCommerce. Todd Johnson will serve as the new CEO of DiCentral in addition to his current role as President and COO of TrueCommerce. John Fay will continue to serve as CEO of the combined company.

“DiCentral’s offerings strengthen our multienterprise commerce network, which already empowers businesses of all sizes to grow both domestically and internationally,” said Todd Johnson, CEO of DiCentral and President and COO of TrueCommerce. “I’m looking forward to working with the DiCentral team and continuing to provide best-in-class solutions and services to our customers.”

Ryan Harper, General Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading technology-focused private equity firm that recently acquired TrueCommerce, remarked, “We are confident that TrueCommerce is on track to becoming the global leader in supply chain collaboration, connectivity and omnichannel solutions. We continue to support the strategy of combining organic growth with focused, strategic acquisitions that expand the depth and breadth of new and existing segments, geographies, and capability areas.”

WCAS acquired TrueCommerce in November 2020 from Accel-KKR (AKKR). AKKR remains a minority shareholder of TrueCommerce. DiCentral was advised by DC Advisory.

