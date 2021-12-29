Two minors allegedly raped by uncle at Ondobe

Two girls aged six and eight were allegedly raped on several occasions by their 20-year-old uncle at Ondobe village in the Ohangwena Region, according to the Namibian Police.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said the culprit had sexual intercourse with the girl, who is now aged eight, on different occasions between 2020 and December 2021.

Last week, while she was sleeping amongst two other children, he instructed them to move to a different bed before allegedly once again raping the eight-year-old girl.

The suspect also stands accused of raping the six-year-old girl on different occasions when he would call the victim to his room whenever they were home alone.

“The incidents were reported on 26 December 2021 and the suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,” the crime report said.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman from Hoachanas in the Hardap Region was allegedly raped around 01h00 on Sunday while she was sleeping.

The report said the suspect allegedly climbed through a window while the victim was asleep and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

“The suspect is not yet arrested as he fled after he was confronted by the victim's brother. The victim was taken to the Mariental State Hospital for medical examination,” said the report.

The police also reported that a 29-year-old woman was raped at Walvis Bay on Sunday at a colleague’s house.

The woman felt tired and her colleague offered her a room to sleep in and when she woke up around 01h00, she felt someone touching her arms, back and legs.

The 58-year-old suspect allegedly went on to remove her clothes and rape her despite the woman slapping him and attempting to push him away.

The suspect fled but has since been arrested and was expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman from the Tutaleni residential area in Walvis Bay was allegedly raped around 03h00 on Sunday by an unknown suspect.

The report said the woman and her friend had been relieving themselves in an open space when the man approached them with a knife, chased them and caught the victim before having sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances.

No arrests have been made in connection with the matter yet.

At Ongwediva a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Saturday between 23h00 and 01h00.

The report said the woman had been consuming alcohol at a friend’s house when the incident allegedly occurred.

“The suspect is unknown and no arrest has been made,” the report said.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency