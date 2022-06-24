Two nabbed for alleged bribery

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday apprehended the owner of ABC Investment CC Gou Yunhai and his manager Rodney Sinvula Siyengwa for allegedly bribing a Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) official.

The ACC in a media statement on Thursday said Yunhai (51) who is a foreign national, and Siyengwa (33), a Namibian were apprehended for allegedly contravening Section 34 and 46 of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2003.

The commission said it received a tip-off from a whistleblower that the two tried to allegedly bribe a NamRA official with an amount of N.dollars 100 000 after the owner of ABC Investment CC was found to owe N.dollars 8 million in tax.

'A sting operation with NamRA was organised and both men were arrested while handing over bribe money to the NamRA official,' the commission said.

The two men appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and their case was remanded to 24 June 2022 for a formal bail application.

The commission commended Namibian officials who put national interest above their personal interest by reporting corrupt persons who offer them bribes in exchange for betraying the official responsibilities entrusted to them.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency