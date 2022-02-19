Washed up mullets safe for consumption: MFMR

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) has given the all-clear for the recently washed up mullet fish, noting that it is safe for consumption, as long as it is still in fresh state.

This comes after water analysis by the ministry were conducted to determine the type and toxicity level of the algal bloom in the Walvis Bay lagoon and surrounding areas and found that it was non-toxic.

The ministry in a statement issued by its Executive Director Annely Haiphene on Friday, noted that as presumed, the wash-up of the fish last week was caused by the anoxic conditions due to the use up of oxygen by the algae in the water.

Furthermore, due to the inflow of the Swakop River into the ocean, lobster and other marine species die-off have also been observed. This according to MFMR, is due to a combination of factors including mud clogging the gills of fish and crustaceans, exposure to fresh water and low oxygen.

“Although these species do not contain toxins, the MFMR does not encourage the consumption of these washed up organisms as they could have started decaying and thus unfit for human consumption,” Haiphene cautioned.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency