

Paris: West Ham secured a surprising victory against Arsenal with a narrow 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday. The home team, Arsenal, struggled to find the back of the net, while West Ham capitalized on their chances to take home the win.

According to Namibia Press Agency, other matches on Saturday saw Aston Villa overcome Chelsea with a 2-1 victory, while Wolves managed to defeat Bournemouth 1-0. Everton and Manchester United ended their match in a 2-2 draw. Crystal Palace defeated Fulham 2-0, and Tottenham had a commanding 4-1 win against Ipswich. Brighton had a strong performance against Southampton, winning 4-0.

For the Sunday fixtures, Newcastle is set to play against Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City will face Liverpool. On Friday, Brentford delivered a stunning 4-0 victory against Leicester.