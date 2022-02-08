Woman allegedly gang raped at Kamanjab

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on Saturday at around 02h30 at the Katutura location of Kamanjab in Kunene region.

A weekend crime report issued on Monday by the Namibian Police Force’s spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said the incident happened when two suspects aged 21 and 27 offered to escort the victim to her house since she was intoxicated after they had been drinking together.

It is alleged that instead of escorting the victim to her house, the suspects took her to their friend’s house. However, the victim could not remember what really happened and how she found herself at the house as she only felt the pain of someone holding her hands and when she opened her eyes, she saw one of the suspects having sexual intercourse with her as she was still under the influence of alcohol.

The victim proceeded to sleep, and in the morning around 06h20 she noticed that she was naked and another suspect naked next to her.

The suspects were arrested.

Another rape incident was also recorded at Kamanjab on Saturday, where a 17-year-old female was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old male at around 02h00 at Okatumbakomasa location.

It is alleged that the victim was on her way back home from her boyfriend's house and she was stopped by the suspect in front of a local bar, where he forcefully took her to the toilet and raped her.

The suspect has since been arrested.

The police also recorded another rape incident at Rundu in the Kavango East Region on Saturday, in which a 27-year-old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at around 02h00.

It is alleged that the victim boarded a taxi from Creation location to go to her residence in Kehemu. It is alleged that instead of driving her home, the suspect drove in a different direction and forced the victim out of the taxi and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent as she was under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was arrested he is expected to appear in a local court this week.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press News Agency