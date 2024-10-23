Women’s ministries involvement in disaster risk reduction inadequate



WINDHOEK: The involvement of gender machinery and women ‘ s ministries in disaster risk reduction is often insufficient , making it a key priority in the Sendai Gender Action Plan ( GAP ). This was said by United Nations Women Kenya Disaster Risk Reduction Specialist , Beatrice Teya at the ninth session of the Africa Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction ( AfRP – 9 ) and the eighth High – Level Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction in Windhoek on Wednesday . The Sendai GAP aims to improve the implementation of the Sendai Framework by increasing resources and actions for gender – responsive disaster risk reduction , with the goal of reducing gender – related risks by 2030 . It outlines nine key objectives and 33 specific actions to promote gender equality and empower women and girls in disaster risk management . Teya said it is crucial to have multiple stakeholders engaged in the implementation of the Sendai GAP . ‘ We need collaboration . For us to manage disaster risk management we will need everybody ‘

s engagement , therefore we also need to include the ministries of gender to aid in the inner workings of the gender action plan ,’ she said . According to Teya , women are often excluded from disaster risk reduction decision – making processes , and it is essential for both women and men to be involved in these decision – making structures . ‘ We need to understand that decisions are made way before disasters occur . Some of these decisions could be around or during the development and formulation of policies and ideally men and women and other groups should be included in these processes , however research shows that that is rarely the case ,’ stated Teya . Taking place every three years , the AfRP – 9 serves as a crucial platform that brings together member states , regional economic communities , civil society organisations , development partners , and other stakeholders in disaster risk reduction . The event allows participants to evaluate progress , share experiences , showcase best practices , and lear

n from one another regarding the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Africa . The four – day meeting is taking place under the theme ‘ Act Now for the Resilient Africa We Want ‘ and concludes on Thursday .

Source: The Namibia News Agency