

The head coach of Karasburg ‘ s Young Brazilians Football Club , Galiel Pelwan is positive about the team ‘ s performance despite the league starting without the team not having any sponsorship . Pelwan in an interview with Nampa said he is optimistic that his team will finish in the top four in the 2024 / 25 Debmarine Namibia Premiership . ‘ As a coach , the target is to be in the top four . Anything between one and four will be good and of course winning the league will be a bonus . We would want to forget about the PstBet Cup success we had earlier this year and refocus ,’ he said . During the 2023 / 24 Debmarine Namibia Premiership campaign , Young Brazilians finished in the 11th position . The coach said the team is hard at work and is prepared for the new season , with more new players coming on board . ‘ We have two new South African players that we are sure of , I am sure they will add value to the team . We will have more players to add to the team , but we are still in negotiations with their clubs

,’ added Pelwan . Young Brazilians ‘ newly appointed technical director , Page Namene said while the club has been in the premier league for four years , it has failed to acquire sponsorship and urged businesses and corporates within the || Kharas Region to sponsor the team . ‘ We really want || Kharas companies to get behind the team . The team can help them advertise their brand as they travel all over the country ,’ he urged . Namene further said the team has established a supporters ‘ club where individuals can register and pay a monthly fee in hopes to grow the team and have a support base . ‘ Our aim as a team is to bring more players from the south into the team so that we can have a big pool of players to choose from . We have to seek assistance from other teams within the region in order to strengthen the team ,’ said Namene , who also previously played for the team .

