Yoruba Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, dies at 62

Lagos, (NAN) Veteran Nollywood Actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi, popularly known as “Iyabo Oko”, is dead.

The death was confirmed by the daughter of the deceased, Bisi Aisha, on Thursday.

She said that her mother died on Wednesday evening after battling an unknown ailment at the age of 62.

Aisha took to her Instagram account to disclose the unfortunate incident with the display of her mother’s picture.

She wrote, “It is well with your soul mummy. RIP.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iyabo Oko was born Nov. 15, 1960 in Iwo, Osun.

In 1973, she started her acting career as a teenager under Eda Onileola Theatre Troupe before she later got popular for her character role in the movie titled, Oko; produced by ‘Oga Bello’.

In 2015, she was diagnosed of Ischemic stroke which made her take a break from acting.

In 2016, she was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the City People Entertainment Awards for her contribution to the growth of the Yoruba movie industry.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria