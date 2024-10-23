Youth in Africa should actively participate in Disaster Risk Reduction: Kishore



WINDHOEK: The youth in Africa should actively take the initiative and increase their understanding of disaster risk reduction by educating themselves on how to strengthen community – level preparedness . This was said by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary – General ( SRSG ) for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction ( UNDRR ) Kamal Kishore , here Tuesday . Kishore , on the sideline of the Ninth Session of the Africa Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction ( AfRP – 9 ) and the eighth High – Level Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction , said disaster risk reduction is not solely the responsibility of the government , it is the duty of every individual to develop their own plan in preparation for potential disasters . ” If you live in an area which is prone to floods , which is prone to cyclones , you should have the awareness that these are the hazards that can occur and before these events occur , it is important to understand who ar

e the people who provide the information on these events ,” stated Kishore , further noting that people should be visiting meteorological agency websites frequently to ensure readiness in the event of a disaster . He added that risk reduction should be made a public movement , noting that by educating themselves on Disaster Risk Reduction , communities across Africa can significantly lower the risk of damage through simple yet effective techniques . Held every three years , the AfRP – 9 has become an essential platform that unites member states , regional economic communities , civil society organisations , development partners , and other disaster risk reduction stakeholders to assess progress , exchange experiences , highlight best practices , and share lessons learned in the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction across Africa . The four – day meeting is held under the theme ‘ Act Now for the Resilient Africa We Want .’ It ends on Thursday

Source: The Namibia News Agency