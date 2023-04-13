10th NASS: Delta Rep joins race for Deputy Speaker, pledges equity, fairness

Rep. Francis Waive (APC-Delta) has declared interest in the race for Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, billed to be inaugurated in June.

The lawmaker said this in a notice to the 10th House of Representatives members-elect, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja

He said that his aspiration, aside from overriding competence and capacity to deliver, would be driven by equity and fairness.

The lawmaker’s notice of intent read in part: “I believe the 10th Assembly deserves a leadership sensitive to the needs of members and serves all without any discrimination.

“I believe in the equality of members, in equal opportunities, both on the floor and in committee. I offer to serve you as Deputy Speaker, if zoned to the South-South.”

Waive said that he would be easily accessible and help the first-timers to quickly find their footing, adding that he would also carry everyone along during his tenure.

“Those who know me personally in the current 9th Assembly will describe me as a calm, cool and collected lawmaker. My antecedents have always been that of service to humanity.

“As our induction and inauguration ceremonies draw near, I am available to interact with you personally and privately at your convenience,” the lawmaker said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria