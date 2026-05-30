12B SPORTS Named Main Sponsor of VR46 Racing Team for the 2026 MotoGP Season

LONDON, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 12B SPORTS, a next-generation sports media platform, today announced its appointment as Main Sponsor of Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team for the 2026 MotoGP World Championship season. The 12B SPORTS brand will appear prominently on both the team’s bikes and race suits, marking the platform’s most significant motorsport partnership to date.

Founded by nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi, VR46 Racing Team is one of the most celebrated and passionately supported outfits in the MotoGP paddock. With riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli competing at the pinnacle of the sport, the team commands a dedicated global following that spans generations and continents. It is precisely this community that 12B SPORTS is committed to serving, connecting, and inspiring.

“12B SPORTS brings a fresh and dynamic energy to our partnership portfolio. Together, we look forward to reaching new audiences and giving fans around the world a deeper connection to VR46 and the world of MotoGP,” said Alessio Salucci, Team Director VR46 Racing Team.

“We are very happy to welcome 12B SPORTS as main Sponsor of our MotoGP Team. The brand represents passion for sports information and it’s a hub for many fans all over the world. We cannot wait to start working together and reach a global audience,” said Gianluca Falcioni, CEO of VR46 Agency, managing sponsorship and partnership for VR46 Companies.

“VR46 is more than a racing team. It is a symbol of passion, authenticity, and the spirit of MotoGP,” said Rory Anderson, spokesperson for 12B SPORTS. “As Main Sponsor, we are proud to stand alongside one of the sport’s most iconic teams and bring fans even closer to the moments that define it.”

When sport moves people, it moves the world. 12B SPORTS and VR46 Racing Team share that belief, and this partnership marks the beginning of a journey to bring fans everywhere closer to the stories, rivalries, and moments that make MotoGP extraordinary.

About 12B SPORTS

12B SPORTS is a next-generation sports media platform built on the belief that sport has the power to unite, inspire, and connect. By bringing fans together through shared passion and immersive content, 12B SPORTS is creating a global community that celebrates the moments, stories, and personalities that make sport extraordinary.

About Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

VR46 Racing Team is a MotoGP team founded by Valentino Rossi, nine-time World Champion. The project was created with the mission of developing young racing talent and guiding them from Moto3 to MotoGP. Based in Tavullia, Italy, the team represents one of the most dynamic and recognizable organizations in the MotoGP paddock, combining sporting performance, innovation, and a strong brand identity. The VR46 Racing Team has competed in the MotoGP junior categories since 2014 and made its debut in the premier class in 2022. Since entering the MotoGP class, the team has partnered with Ducati and, in just four seasons, has achieved third place in both the Riders’ and Teams’ World Championship standings. In 2026, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team competes with a rider line-up featuring Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c83d9ca-abfe-42f2-a56c-8a68ea1d2abb

Contacts Jeffery Tan Marketing Manager [email protected]

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