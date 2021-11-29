14-day quarantine for arrivals from unbanned parts of Africa

Published by

The Bangkok Post

People who arrive from countries in Africa not subject to a ban will still have to quarantine for 14 days and be tested repeatedly for Covid-19, amid worldwide concern over the new Omicron variant of the virus. Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, confirmed on Monday that travellers would not be allowed into Thailand if coming from eight African nations, effective on Dec 1. The countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Dr Apisamai said people arriving from other African countries would be q…

