Uukwiyoongwe CS receives assistance



The Uukwiyoongwe Combined School located 15km east of Oshakati East on Wednesday received monetary donation from Rani Group worth N.dollars 40 000 aimed at the reconstruction of classrooms that burnt down earlier this year.

The incident of arson was reported in January this year, where a classroom, a library and a storeroom caught fire.

Officially handing over the donation on behalf Rani Group, Swapo Party Regional Coordinator, Werner Iita, said education is a shared responsibility and members of the community and business community need to meet government halfway.

According to Iita, every educated person does not go through shortcuts but takes determination, hard work and assistance, through community upliftment.

He noted that they received a letter of assistance from the school and approached three business people in the region, with Rani Group positively responding to the request.

‘The company requested the school to ensure that the funds are used for the intended purpose of ensuring that the Namibian

child is assisted in his or her education,’ he said.

Iita also indicated that there are so many challenges faced by the education ministry, which is why the involvement of other stakeholders is crucial.

The school’s principal, Albertina Hamalwa, stated at the same occasion that the donation from Rani Group will enable them to rebuild their storeroom, library and one of the classes that burnt down.

The school, which has a learner population of 150 learners, offers education ranging from pre-primary to Grade 9.

