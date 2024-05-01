Alake unveils gender strategy for mining, steel sector



The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has unveiled the gender strategy document for Nigeria’s mining and steel sector.

He also launched the Women In Mining In Nigeria (WIMIN) strategy document.

During the event, Alake hailed the gender strategy as a significant milestone, underscoring the Ministries of Solid Minerals Development and Steel Development’s commitment to fostering diversity.

He noted that the strategy aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, focusing on enhancing productivity for sustainable national development.

‘The strategy addresses gender equality and women’s empowerment across various levels – policy, regulatory, operational, and commercial, encompassing large scale, medium scale, small scale, and artisanal roles, as well as value and supply chain functions,’ Alake stated.

He stressed that the strategy serves as a blueprint for stakeholders to create a more inclusive and gender-balanced mining and steel sector, providing guidance for integrating gen

der equality priorities into policies, programs, and initiatives.

Alake acknowledged women’s indispensable contributions to the success and sustainability of the mining sector, highlighting the need to address biases against women in these sectors.

He said efforts have been made to prioritise gender mainstreaming in the sector in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to gender equity outlined in the ‘Roadmap for the Growth and Development of the Nigerian Mining Industry’.

Alake outlined plans to enhance institutional capacity for effective gender mainstreaming and increase women’s participation in leadership and governance roles within the mining sector and communities.

The minister emphasised the importance of promoting women’s economic empowerment and rights and eliminating barriers hindering their meaningful participation and access to mining resources and benefits.

Alake reiterated the commitment to building partnerships across various stakeholders to realise the vision of the strategy, sayin

g that the WIMIN strategy is rooted in the principles of equality, diversity, and empowerment.

Dr Janet Adeyemi, the National President of WIMIN, described the strategy’s launch as an opportunity to mobilise support and implement actions to address entrenched gender disparities within the mining and steel sectors.

Represented by the National Secretary, Mrs Emily Ofodile, Adeyemi highlighted the multifaceted barriers women face in these industries, hindering their full participation and advancement.

Dr Mary Ogbe, the Permanent Secretary of MSMD, urged women to be change agents at all levels and advocated for organisations to appoint gender focal persons to coordinate related matters.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria