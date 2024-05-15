Protesting City cleaners’ criminal case thrown out

WINDHOEK: A matter in which three City of Windhoek contract cleaners and social activist Michael Amushelelo were charged for inciting public violence was struck off the court roll on Wednesday.

The cleaners – Immanuel Mbonda, Alfred Kashimbi and Padelia Hamukwaya – appeared before Magistrate Likando Mutafela, who ordered that the matter be struck off the court roll and that bail monies be refunded to the suspects, who were arrested in February last year. Over 100 street cleaners at the time went on a strike, demanding better working conditions, salary increments and permanent employment contracts.

Protesting for better working conditions, the cleaners emptied dustbins on the streets in Windhoek’s central business district. The suspects faced charges relating to the contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956, namely inciting public violence and malicious damage to property.

The matter was scheduled for trial on Wednesday, however, a decision from Prosecutor General Martha Imalwa was still pending,

despite a final court order stating that it should be made available. State Prosecutor Amize Adams also informed the court that the docket was not before the court, an announcement that did not sit well with Defence Lawyer Kadhila Amoomo.

‘This matter was postponed finally to today for the Prosecutor General’s decision. Until today, we do not have a decision. The Prosecutor knew they did not have the PG’s decision for the trial. This is the second time the docket does not come to court. It appears the State does not intend to proceed with the matter,’ Amoomo argued.

Magistrate Mutafela ruled that no reasonable submissions were advanced by the State for a remand. Amushelelo was granted N.dollars 3 000 bail, while the three cleaners were granted bail in the amounts of N.dollars 1 000 each.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency