Home Affairs Ministry Refutes Rumors of Zimbabwean Truck Driver Recruitment

Windhoek: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security on Friday dismissed social media claims alleging that it plans to recruit 39 truck drivers from Zimbabwe.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry's Executive Director Nghidinua Daniel issued a public notice categorically describing the information as entirely false, unfounded, and without any official basis. The claims had circulated via a WhatsApp voice message, which falsely called for Namibian truck license holders with at least five years of experience to apply for non-existent positions.

Daniel stated that the message was a deliberate attempt to create confusion and anxiety among job-seeking citizens while undermining public confidence. He emphasized that Namibian citizens are given priority for all employment opportunities under the Immigration Control Act of 1933 and assured that "at no point now or in the future does the ministry intend to recruit foreign nationals as truck drivers."

He further clarified that work permits for foreign nationals are typically granted for specialized skills not available locally, reinforcing that employment in non-specialized roles that can be filled by Namibians will not receive approval.

The ministry urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified information, especially in an era where artificial intelligence and digital tools facilitate the creation and spread of manipulated content. Daniel advised citizens to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate information, noting that any legitimate recruitment announcements will be made through authorized platforms.