Fredricks Calls on Teachers to Upskill for Better Learning Outcomes

Kunene: Kunene Regional Director of Education Sofia Fredericks has urged pre-primary teachers and educators to continuously upgrade their skills, saying ongoing professional development is key to improving education outcomes in Namibia. Fredericks made the call on Friday during the graduation ceremony of 49 pre-primary teachers and educators under the School Readiness Initiative (SRI) Project in Opuwo.According to Namibia Press Agency, Fredericks emphasized that educators must take advantage of training opportunities and further their qualifications to remain relevant in an evolving education system, particularly as early childhood development is increasingly prioritised at national level. "If you want to remain an asset to this nation, you must continuously upskill yourself. Your certificate is not just a paper, it is a pledge to improve learning in your classroom," she said.Fredericks noted that strengthening teacher capacity is critical in addressing challenges related to literacy and numeracy, which r emain low both nationally and across the African continent. She highlighted studies showing that nine out of 10 children in Africa are unable to read and understand simple text, while only one in 10 can solve basic arithmetic problems, a situation referred to as learning poverty.She provided specific statistics, stating that at a national level, only 28 per cent of learners meet basic literacy requirements, while 40 per cent achieve in numeracy. In the Kunene Region, the figures are even lower, with 24 per cent in literacy and 35 per cent in numeracy. Fredericks stressed that improving early childhood education is key to reversing these trends, adding that a strong foundation at pre-primary level determines learners' future academic success.Describing the graduates as torchbearers of Namibia's future and agents of change, Fredericks urged them to apply the knowledge gained from the 10-month Know-How training programme to improve classroom teaching. She further challenged educators to meet and exceed the r egion's target of achieving at least 60 per cent in literacy and numeracy, emphasising that their efforts will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Namibia's education system.Fredericks also commended partners, including Women's Action for Development and the Roger Federer Foundation, for their support of early childhood education in the region.