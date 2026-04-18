Ballotti Hands Over Equipment to Boost Youth Enterprises in Nkurenkuru

Nkurenkuru: Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Dino Ballotti, handed over materials to 11 rural youth constituency enterprises in Nkurenkuru, encouraging young entrepreneurs to utilize the equipment for income generation and job creation. Ballotti emphasized the importance of focus and discipline, stating, "The value of that equipment is closer to N.dollars 2.5 million," and urged the youth to prioritize business profitability over luxury.According to Namibia Press Agency, Ballotti highlighted the government's commitment to youth employment and a private-sector-driven economy. He pointed out that government efforts alone cannot resolve employment issues and stressed the importance of a private-sector-led economy.Lysias Haiduwa, Deputy Director for Youth Employment and Training at MEIYSAC, explained that the rural youth enterprise initiative is part of the Harambee Prosperity Plan I, aiming to support one youth enterprise in each of Namibia's 121 constituencies. The initiative, in collaboration with the Development Bank of Namibia and NANTU Likwafela Cooperative, seeks to enhance youth entrepreneurship and self-employment, improve access to finance, and contribute to local economic development and poverty reduction.To date, 28 youth enterprises have received funding, with plans underway to fund the remaining 93, Haiduwa added. Sirkku Kangayi, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude for the support, viewing the loan as a testament to the country's investment in its future leaders. She assured the commitment to using the funds with integrity and called for continued regional government support.During the event, beneficiaries received equipment including sound systems, laptops, carpets, and cash grants. The ministry confirmed that 121 RYCEs were registered in the 2023/24 period under the Harambee Prosperity Plan with NANTU Likwafela Cooperative, aiming to empower nationwide youth entrepreneurship.