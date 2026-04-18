Muteka Calls for Action Against Social Norms Limiting Women in Politics

Istanbul: Vice Chairperson of the National Council of Namibia, Emma Tangi Muteka, has called for urgent and collective action to confront deeply rooted social norms that continue to hinder women's full participation in politics. Muteka made the remarks during a side meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, currently underway in Istanbul, Turkiye from 15 to 19 April 2026.According to Namibia Press Agency, the session, titled 'Empowering Norm-Shapers: Intergenerational Training Session for MPs to Transform Social Norms Holding Women Back,' forms part of the 152nd IPU Assembly hosted in the Turkish city. The interactive session brought together Members of Parliament from different generations, providing a platform to examine persistent barriers within parliamentary systems. Participants worked in small groups to analyse case study scenarios and propose practical solutions aimed at transforming institutional cultures.Discussions highlighted how informal and often unspoken norms continue to inf luence leadership opportunities, workplace dynamics, and inclusion in political spaces. These norms, participants agreed, remain a significant obstacle to women's advancement in politics globally. Reflecting on her group's discussion, Muteka emphasised that harmful social norms are not reinforced by one group alone. "I am very happy that the question was asked, who reinforces these social norms," she said. "Because from our experience, it is not only men. It can be both men and women."She further noted that, in some cases, resistance to change can even emerge within peer groups of women. "Sometimes, it is even worse from women themselves. We share the same experiences, and we must acknowledge that these behaviours come from both sides," she added. Muteka also pointed to generational differences within parliamentary environments as a source of misunderstanding and tension. "I experienced quite a number of challenges because I come from a completely different generation than many I found in Parliament," she s aid. "There were moments of misunderstanding, simply because we approached issues from different perspectives."The training session forms part of broader IPU efforts to equip lawmakers with the skills to identify and challenge harmful social norms while promoting behaviours that support the retention, growth, and leadership of women in politics.