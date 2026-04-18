Hardap Cash for Work Programme Provides Housing to Vulnerable Residents

Hardap: Hardap Region Governor Riaan McNab on Friday handed over three houses to vulnerable beneficiaries under the Cash for Work programme, with two located in Gibeon and one in Mariental for a resident whose house was destroyed by fire.According to Namibia Press Agency, speaking at the handover ceremony, the chairperson of the Gibeon Village Council, Ellerine Isaacks, described the initiative as a significant act of care and commitment towards the community's senior citizens. She noted that the project reflects strong regional partnership and a shared commitment to improving the living conditions of vulnerable elderly residents. Isaacks emphasized that these houses symbolize security, comfort, and the respect owed to elders.Addressing the beneficiaries, Isaacks expressed hope that the homes would bring peace and warmth, adding that the recipients had made meaningful contributions to the village over the years, including during the liberation struggle.In his keynote address, McNab said the handover mar ked more than the provision of shelter - it represented a restoration of dignity. He stated that they are affirming that every citizen deserves a safe and decent place to call home.McNab explained that a needs assessment conducted in October and November 2025 revealed a significant demand for adequate housing, particularly among elderly citizens living in vulnerable conditions. He highlighted that two beneficiaries in Gibeon were identified as urgent cases and received houses through the programme, which also created temporary employment opportunities for local community members involved in construction.The governor stressed that caring for the elderly is a responsibility rather than charity and called on communities to ensure that vulnerable members are treated with dignity and compassion. He further emphasized the importance of collective effort in development, noting that progress is achieved through cooperation among stakeholders.Each house is valued at N.dollars 12 500. McNab concluded by urging th e community to continue working together to build an inclusive society where no one is left behind.