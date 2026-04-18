A-RTS-N Pays Tribute to Late MP James Unomasa Uerikua

Gobabis: The Right to Shelter Foundation of Namibia (A-RTS-N) has joined the nation in paying tribute to the late Member of Parliament, James Unomasa Uerikua, who passed away on April 3, 2026.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Uerikua, who was a former governor of the Otjozondjupa Region, died instantly in a motor vehicle accident between Otjiwarongo and Okakarara. Tragically, his 14-year-old son, Venturo Uaamakuje Uerikua, was also killed in the crash.

A-RTS-N secretary general Wynand Lukas, in an interview with Nampa on Saturday, described Uerikua as a true example of youth leadership. Lukas emphasized that Uerikua's life demonstrated that young people can be entrusted with leadership responsibilities at any level. He remarked, "He was a fearless youthful leader, yes, people's person. Your work here on earth were not yet completed but you have been called for another assignment in heaven. Go son, complete the race."

Lukas further mentioned that the foundation will remember Uerikua for his passion for community engagement, which aligns with its organizational focus. "Our slogan says 'Powered by community action'. Uerikua was an educational activist who would always share information with fellow Namibians and made sure he assisted in making the dreams of youth come true through empowerment," he said.

He added that Uerikua's legacy of promoting community inclusion in decision-making will be carried forward by the foundation in Gobabis and other communities as it grows. The late Uerikua is expected to be laid to rest at his native Otjiserandu village in the Gam area on Sunday.