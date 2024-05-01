IBEDC customers demand business hub in Kwara community



The Offa/Oyun Electricity Consumers’ Forum in Kwara has demanded for the establishment of an Offa Business Hub and improved power supply from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The forum in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr Tajudeen Iwalola, said this had become imperative because of the status of Offa town as the second largest in Kwara.

It also described Offa as the commercial hub of the state with over 15 industries as well as 13 public and private tertiary institutions.

The forum further requested the immediate replacement of the aluminum conductor in the Offa feeder with a 150mm conductor wire to enhance the reliability and capacity of the electricity distribution system.

‘We also need the upgrading of two obsolete 7.5MVA transformers installed since 1963 to improve efficiency and prevent frequent breakdowns.

‘We call for a revision of the electricity distribution schedule to guarantee a minimum of eight hours of uninterrupted power supply daily for all consumers.

‘We deman

d the immediate metering of at least 50 percent of the 26,000 customers in our area between April and December 2024, to promote transparency and accountability in billing,’ it added.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria