UK organisation praises alumnus appointed as Nigeria’s insurance regulator



The United Kingdom based leadership development organisation TEXEM UK, has applauded one of its alumnus, Dr Usman Jankara, on his appointment as Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Finance and Administration) at the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

In a statement on its website www.texem.co.uk, TEXEM’s Director Special Projects, Caroline Lucas said Jankara’s journey stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Lucas said that having participated in the TEXEM programme titled ‘Strategic Leadership for Success in an Unknown Tomorrow’ in August 2021; Jankara has demonstrated a profound commitment to continuous learning and development.

‘His expertise in strategic leadership will undoubtedly propel NAICOM towards unprecedented success as it navigates the dynamic landscape of the insurance industry.

‘With a tenure spanning over eight years and four months at NAICOM, Dr. Jankara brings a wealth of experience and insight to his new role.

‘As the former Assistant Director of Corporate Strategy and Special Duties, he played a pivotal role in shaping the commission’s strategic direction and enhancing its operational efficiency,’ she said.

Lucas recalled that prior to his new appointment, Jankara held various esteemed positions, including his tenure as the Assistant Director/Head of Corporate Strategy and Special Duties.

‘His extensive background in general administration and executive assistance underscores his versatile skill set and multifaceted approach to problem-solving.

‘As Dr. Jankara assumes his new role as the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Finance and Administration), he stands at the precipice of a transformative era in the Nigerian insurance industry,’ she said.

Lucas added that Jankara’s visionary leadership, coupled with his unparalleled exper

tise and unwavering dedication, will undoubtedly chart a course towards greater innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability within the Nigerian insurance sector.

‘In the helm of strategic leadership, Dr. Usman Jankara illuminates the path towards a brighter, more inclusive future for Nigeria’s insurance sector,’ the director said.

In his own statement, TEXEM’s founder, Dr Alim Abubakre said Jankara’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring leaders across the globe, reaffirming the power of passion, perseverance, and purpose in driving meaningful change.

‘He has honed his expertise as an astute insurance regulator committed to upholding the highest standards of market conduct supervision and ensuring the safety and soundness of the Nigerian insurance industry.

‘TEXEM UK extends its warmest congratulations to Dr. Usman Jankara on his well-deserved appointment and wishes him continued success in his endeavours to reshape the future of insurance leadership in Nigeria,’ Abubakre said.

Source: News Agenc

y of Nigeria