Fuel scarcity bites harder in FCT as fuel stations increase pump price



Filling stations in Abuja and its environs have unofficially increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as fuel as scarcity of the product bites harder.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday reports that the fuel stations that had products were selling between N850 and N1,000 per litre, while the black marketers are selling at N1,300 and N1,400 per litre.

NAN reports that in spite of the adjustment, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) maintained its price of N617.

The development has caused long queues at NNPC Ltd. retail outlets at Zone 1, Mega station near Church Gate, Jahi and others along Kubwa express.

It would be recalled that long queues surfaced in the FCT following low distribution of fuel to different stations due to logistics.

NNPC Ltd. had said in a statement on Thursday that the cause of the scarcity, which they described as ‘tightness in fuel supply’, had been resolved.

However, along Karshi-Jukwoyi road, Fuel Smart, Mobil

, NIPCO and many other independent marketers are selling the product in their fuelling stations between N850 and N1,000.

Conoil and TotalEnergies opposite NNPC Ltd. Towers sell at N660 but with long queues.

At Kubwa, majority of the fuelling stations are closed because of lack of the product.

Eterna and Ammasco at the Kubwa second gate, along the Kubwa-Zuba expressway are yet to be supplied with the product.

Only NIPCO fuelling station opposite the Eterna station has fuel but with long queue.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria