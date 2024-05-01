NTAC D-G urges employers to demonstrate love for Nigerian workers



The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) has urged employers of labour to use the occasion of the International Labour Day to demonstrate love for Nigerian workers.

The Director-General of NTAC, Dr Yusuf Yakub, said this in a statement signed by Mr Nkem Anyata-Lafia, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Wednesday in Abuja.

The former lawmaker, said Nigerian workers should be appreciated for their contributions to national development.

‘On May 1 every year, the entire world recognises the central role workers play in harnessing the productive capacities available to different workforces across endeavours, and countries.

‘The efforts are to ensure that the global economy is sustained and that the place of man as the centrepiece of global activities is preserved.

‘We choose to pause for a day to honour those whose hands fertilises the earth, whose brains birth grand ideas that rule our world and whose efforts power the wheels of daily living and activities across countries ,homes, professions and

the like.

‘This year’s May day is no different from the others gone by,’ he said.

Yakub added: ‘It is however, another opportunity to celebrate our workers, to wish them well, to show that we care and to give them a soothing pat on the back for the days they stay out when others are home.

‘For the times they lose sleep when others are in bed and for the efforts they make daily to ensure that the machine of daily life and living does not grind to a sudden halt!

‘Today offers us the rare opportunity to bring to the front burner, issues concerning our workers, their welfare and their general well-being.

‘As we join other parts of the world to celebrate May Day as a nation, the celebration offers us the opportunity to, in all honesty.’

‘Review issues concerning the Nigerian worker and appreciate the sacrifice and commitment he/she makes to national progress and development.

‘ I wish to congratulate our leaders and the Nigerian workers on the occasion of the 2024 workers’ day celebration’.

Source: News Ag

ency of Nigeria