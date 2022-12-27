Africa’s top 29 Best Places to Work for 2022 revealed
Summary
LONDON, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 29 most performing employers in Africa for 2022. The certification program recently compiled its annual list based on the assessment of over 500 organizations operating across the continent. Findings from this year indicated that the top performing organizations in […]
More On Africa
- Invest in Dominica for a life in paradise
- St Kitts and Nevis introduces raft of changes to its Citizenship by Investment Programme, benefits both locals and an intelligent investor
- Huawei Datacom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure
- Huawei Unveils Top 10 Trends of Smart PV for a Greener Future
- China maximumly reduces COVID-19’s impacts on economic, social development
LONDON, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 29 most performing employers in Africa for 2022. The certification program recently compiled its annual list based on the assessment of over 500 organizations operating across the continent.
Findings from this year indicated that the top performing organizations in Africa continued to invest in creating a highly-engaged workforce, with an average engagement score of 83%, compared with a market average of 71%. These organizations are particularly leading the way by creating engaging environments fostering organizational agility, building engaging leaders and demonstrating outstanding people practices and workplace excellence.
The research has also shown that given the present challenges around talent retention in Africa, employees who do not see good career opportunities or agree with their organization’s response to their well-being are three times more likely to leave.
Topping this year’s ranking was Novo Nordisk, the global pharmaceutical company followed by Dell, the American based technology company. Groupe Vipp Interstis, a leading service provider in Customer Interaction operating across different countries in Africa, came in the third position. Webhelp, a leading customer relationship and business process outsourcing company, came in the fourth position followed by Nestle, the leading food producer. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across the continent.
The ranking was determined based on feedback from employees gathered through anonymous surveys and an HR assessment evaluating the people management practices against the best workplace standards. The top 29 list includes:
- Novo Nordisk
- Dell
- Groupe Vipp Interstis
- Webhelp
- Nestle
- Safran Group
- Hilti
- Roche
- BSH
- Comdata
- Schneider Electric
- Glucode
- Eaux Minérales d’Oulmès
- Zitouna Takaful
- Parkville Pharmaceutical
- Asma Invest
- eHealth Africa
- Zoetis
- AstraZeneca
- Pharma 5
- Groupe Banque Populaire du Maroc
- Jamjoom Pharma
- EcoBank
- Magrabi
- Ooredoo
- IHS Towers
- Alsa
- CDG Capital
- Elezaby pharmacy
Congratulating this year’s Best Places to Work in Africa, Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager said, “Leading organizations in Africa have demonstrated agility to respond effectively to disruptions while being connected to the needs of their employees. This recognition validates the commitment of several leading employers in Africa to provide their employees with a positive work environment that challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally.”
Every year in Africa, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Every year, the program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework which reflects the very latest in workplace trends.
For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org