Huawei Datacom named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei announced that it was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, the only non-North American vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant. Huawei takes it as a milestone and believes it is yet another testament to the global recognition of Huawei’s full lineup of network offerings. Huawei’s wide range of solutions include the CloudCampus 3.0 Solution, CloudEngine series switches, AirEngine Wi-Fi Access Points (APs), and iMaster NCE automatic and intelligent network management platform.

As an excellent supplier in the global enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure market, Huawei has a host of strengths, including the comprehensive product portfolio, Artificial Intelligence (AI)- and Machine Learning (ML)-enabled network management platform, wireless-first support, and industry-leading “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision”.

Huawei has a holistic set of enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure offerings. Featured products and solutions include the end-to-end CloudCampus Solution across LANs, WLANs, and WANs, feature-rich CloudEngine series switches, award-winning AirEngine Wi-Fi APs, and field-proven iMaster NCE automatic and intelligent network management platform. To date, these products and solutions have served millions of customers worldwide across industries, gaining high praise in the process.

Huawei remains committed to the global enterprise market, and constantly innovates to set the benchmark for enterprise networks in terms of simplified network architecture, best-in-class hardware design, agile software delivery, and flexible business models.

More specifically, Huawei simplifies the campus network architecture from three layers to two with its solution consisting of the central switch and Remote Units (RUs). Keeping hardware innovation in mind, Huawei has unveiled innovative third-generation Wi-Fi 6 smart antennas and a range of brand-new CloudEngine switches and AirEngine APs. With regard to software innovation, Huawei stands out with the powerful iMaster NCE automatic and intelligent network management platform that underpins the industry’s first L3 autonomous driving network for campuses. When it comes to innovative business models, Huawei differentiates itself from other vendors by launching a leasable and salable cloud management platform model, as well as flexible deployment options, including on-premises, Huawei public cloud, and MSP-owned cloud.

To date, Huawei’s campus network offerings have been widely used by customers in over 170 countries and regions across sectors such as public service, education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and energy, helping them build a solid digital bedrock for their digital transformation journey.

To learn more about Huawei’s CloudCampus Solution, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/ solutions/business-needs/ enterprise-network/campus- network

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1974567/image_986294_ 22338677.jpg