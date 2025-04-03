Agriculture Ministry Directed to Prepare for Potential Locust Outbreaks



Windhoek: The Cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform to initiate community awareness efforts regarding the outbreak and management of locusts and other pests. This directive was announced by Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, following the Cabinet’s decisions disclosed on Thursday in Windhoek.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Theofelus highlighted that the Cabinet acknowledged an update on the current rainfall situation and the potential for locust outbreaks across the SADC region. With most of Namibia experiencing normal rainfall and certain areas receiving above-normal rainfall from February to March 2025, there is a heightened concern about the spread of locusts into the country.

Theofelus also mentioned that the Cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs with providing necessary aerial and other support to manage the locust situation effectively. Additionally, she announced that the Cabinet has approve

d a draft Memorandum of Understanding between Namibia and Kenya regarding Defence Cooperation. The agreement is intended to establish a framework for improved reciprocal collaboration in defence and security matters between the two nations.