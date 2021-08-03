ALERT: MBOMA WINS SILVER AT OLYMPICS
Summary
Namibian sprinter, Christine Mboma, became the first female athlete to win a medal for Namibia at an Olympics competition when she ran a new Under-20 World Record of 21.81 seconds in the Women’s 200m final in Tokyo, Japan.
Source: Namibia Press Agency