COVID-19: Namibia records 355 cases, 16 deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced that Namibia on Monday recorded 355 new COVID-19 positive cases and 16 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 3 080.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update delivered on Tuesday, said the new cases are part of 1 416 samples tested from different laboratories, with a gender distribution of 207 females and 148 males aged between one month and 96 years.

Oshana recorded the highest number of cases at 146, followed by Omusati with 64 cases, Ohangwena 39, Oshikoto 29, Erongo 26, Kunene 20, Otjozondjupa 13, Khomas six, ||Kharas four, Zambezi three, Hardap two, while Kavango East, Kavango West and Omaheke recorded one case each.

Among the new confirmed cases are 61 learners, 17 teachers, six students and nine healthcare workers. Of all confirmed cases, 17 are reported to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and four have received the second dose.

Namibia currently has a total of 20 365 active cases, of which 387 are hospitalised and 75 are in intensive care units at various health facilities. Recoveries amounting to 122 cases were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 96 341

As of 02 August 2021, a cumulative number of 165 427 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49 554 have been fully vaccinated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency