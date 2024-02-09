ALERT: MUTORWA APPOINTED AS DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

WINDHOEK: In a miniature Cabinet reshuffle, President Nangolo Mbumba on Friday appointed John Mutorwa as Deputy Prime Minister, succeeding Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was on Sunday sworn in as Namibia's Vice President. Mutorwa will also retain his position as Minister of Works and Transport. In other changes, Peya Mushelenga has succeeded Nandi-Ndaitwah as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, while his former deputy, Emma Theofilus has been appointed as Minister of Information and Communication Technology. Mbumba also appointed Modestus Amutse as Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, succeeding Theofilus in the role. Source: Namibia Press Agency