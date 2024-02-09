  • February 11, 2024
Hot News :

Geingob groomed youth ready to take over: Nekongo

Our hearts are saddened as well: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa arrives in Namibia

Otjozondjupa Regional Council opens book of condolences for late Geingob

Toddler drowns in pond at Onesi

Namibia International Energy Conference taking place in April

ALERT: MUTORWA APPOINTED AS DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

Share This Article:

WINDHOEK: In a miniature Cabinet reshuffle, President Nangolo Mbumba on Friday appointed John Mutorwa as Deputy Prime Minister, succeeding Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was on Sunday sworn in as Namibia's Vice President. Mutorwa will also retain his position as Minister of Works and Transport. In other changes, Peya Mushelenga has succeeded Nandi-Ndaitwah as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, while his former deputy, Emma Theofilus has been appointed as Minister of Information and Communication Technology. Mbumba also appointed Modestus Amutse as Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, succeeding Theofilus in the role. Source: Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.