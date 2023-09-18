Ambassador Agostinho Van-Dúnem accredited in Belize

  • September 19, 2023
Angolan diplomat Agostinho Van-Dúnem was accredited Sunday in Belmopan, Belize's capital, as Angola's new non-resident ambassador to this Central American country.

After handing over the letters of credentials to the governor-general Froyla Tzalam, Agostinho Van-Dúnem discussed with the Belize official issues relating to bilateral ties as well as the current international hot topics.

Located on the northeast coast of Central America, Belize achieved its independence on September 21, 1981. But remains historically linked to the United Kingdom as a full member of the Commonwealth.

The government of Belize is based on the parliamentary system with an assembly with two chambers made up of elected MPs and senators appointed based on representation.

Therefore, the Prime Minister is the head of the government and the governor-general is the head of state who represents the British monarch.

It is the only country in the region that speaks English, despite its culture being deeply rooted influenced by the region-based Spanish speaking countries.

The economy is mainly based on the incorporation of offshore companies, agriculture, agrarian-based industry and merchandising, tourism (especially areas linked to diving) and construction.

Sugar is the most important agricultural product and is responsible for almost half of exports, while the banana industry is the country's largest employer

Source: Angola Press News Agency

