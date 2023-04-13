Angola at world conference on digital transformation in legislative

An Angolan delegation, led by the secretary-general of the National Assembly, Agostinho Neri, is participating since Thursday in the world conference on digital transformation and institutional modernisation in legislative, taking place in Brasilia, Brazil.

The event is addressing issues such as "political leadership for the promotion of legislative modernisation," "governance of a legislative modernisation strategy," "open data strategy in Parliaments," "modernisation of the legislative drafting system and smart Parliaments," as well as "data-based democracy.

The conference also addresses the inter-parliamentary cooperation for the promotion and legislative modernisation, the priorities for the modernisation of the legislative commissions, among other themes, states a press release from Angolan Embassy in Brazil, sent to ANGOP.

During the two-day conference, the Angolans Agostinho Neri and Emílio Muachendo are expected to address the issues on tools of participation in the legislative process and open data strategies in Parliaments. OHA

Source: Angola Press News Agency