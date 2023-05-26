Angola defends high-quality campaigns to fight against poliovirus outbreaks

Angola has called for the implementation of a quick response and high quality campaigns to deal with the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreaks.

Angola’s stance was expressed Thursday by the general director of the National Institute for Health Research (INIS), Joana Morais, in her speech delivered at the plenary of the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

The new oral vaccine against type 2 poliomyelitis is the preferred option to control outbreaks of poliovirus derived from of the vaccine.

Joana Morais, who expressed concern about the persistence of outbreaks of vaccine-derived poliovirus, suggested integrating polio vaccination into all health interventions.

The official also suggested other development sectors covering high-risk areas, while the polio be incorporated into the General State Budget (OGE), supplemented with resources mobilised from partners.

The INIS director pointed out four priorities to boost the 2018-2023 polio transition plan.

They are the sustainable reinforcement of routine immunisation, the consolidation of gains in areas of endemic transmission of the Wild Poliovirus, the prevention or immediate response to outbreaks in non-endemic areas and early identification of vaccine-derived poliovirus and ensure an immediate quality response.

Joana Morais also pointed the priority areas, which include strengthening national capacities in the field of immunisation, surveillance and outbreak response, monitoring and evaluation, operational investigations to improve performance, strengthening reference laboratories, efficient sample management, assistance WHO technique for outbreak response activities and surveillance.

The 76th World Health Assembly, which runs until the 30th of the current month, focuses on global architecture of preparedness and response to public health emergencies, construction of the proposal for an instrument on pandemics and non-communicable diseases.

The assembly seeks to find ways to prevent and control NCDs such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancers, promoting approaches on ways to improve access to healthy food, physical activity and essential medicines.

The agenda also includes the theme of universal health coverage (UHC).

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)