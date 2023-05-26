Angola, Italy sign agreements in field of higher education

Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António witnessed Friday in Rome the signing of an agreement between the Degli Studi Roma Tre University and the National Institute for Scholarship Management (INAGBE), and another with the Venâncio de Moura Diplomatic Academy.

The initiative is part of the two-day, the first State visit, of the President João Lourenço to Italy, whose results, he said, exceeded the expectations and reinforced the bases for new cooperation areas.

While leaving the Degli Studi Roma Tre University, where he witnessed the signing ceremonies, the minister told the press that the partnership with INAGBE has to do with sending Angolan students to the Italian institution, known for its deep research on social issues.

As for the agreement between the Italian university and the Venâncio de Moura Diplomatic Academy, Téte António stressed that the ambitions of Angola require the existence of diplomats capable in terms of analysis, understanding of phenomena and negotiation.

In the future, the Angolan side intends that the cooperation with the Italian university will move forward so that the referred training can also be done in Angola and benefit a larger number of students.

"The two agreements will remain the basis for developing cooperation with the Angolan government and with Angolan academic institutions," said the rector for international relations at the Degli Studi Roma Tre University, Raffaele Marchetti.

The academician confirmed that one of the agreements makes it possible for Angolan students to attend the Degli Studi Roma Tre University, via scholarships.

Raffaele Marchetti considered the understanding an important step and said that at the university where he works there are already some Angolan students.

"The idea of the agreement is to offer the same possibility to other students," he said, adding that the Degli Studi Roma Tre University is bilingual, "but most courses are done in English."

As for the Angolan President's visit to Italy, minister Téte António stressed the availability of the "Italian government to cooperate with Angola.

According to the Angolan top diplomat, the Italian government's action placed Angola in a very high position among its trading partners.

Cooperation between the two countries covers various fields, with stress to the energy, agriculture, defence and transport sectors.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)