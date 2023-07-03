Angola reports 142 cases of human trafficking

Angolan authorities have recorded in the last 8 years 142 cases of human trafficking, said Monday the national director of Human Rights, Yannick Bernardo.

The official released the statistics while speaking on the sidelines of the "training and awareness workshop on human trafficking for media professionals".

He mentioned 26 cases as being sentenced and three acquitted.

However, he noted that, in the context of combating human trafficking, "there has been, since 2014, an Inter-ministerial Commission that outlines strategies to oppose actions related to human trafficking".

Yannick Bernardo blamed the cases of human trafficking for the longest border, prompting the national authorities to enhance surveillance.

In view of the harmful effects of these acts, the official stressed the need for the media to help raise society's awareness of the phenomenon.

The training meeting on human trafficking is attended by 25 journalists from different public and private agencies.

Angola approved, in 2020, the first National Action Plan to Prevent and Combat Trafficking in Human Beings in the country, as part of the National Strategy for Human Rights.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)