Angolan president arrives in Benguela

Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived Monday in the province of Benguela to witness the ceremony for the transfer of the concession of rail services and logistics support for the Lobito Corridor.

At Catumbela airport, João Lourenço was welcomed by the provincial governor, Luís Nunes, and members of the Executive.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday (4th) in Lobito, coastal Benguela province.

Heads of State from Zambia Hakainde Hichilema and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Félix Tshisekedi are expected on Tuesday in the province of Benguela for the event.

Zambia and the DRC share border with Angola and are linked to the Lobito corridor project.

The three heads of State are expected to deliver speech, according to the programme reached ANGOP this Monday.

The programme includes the transfer notice for the concession of rail and logistics services to support the Lobito Corridor to the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium, the inauguration of the fiber optic link between Angola and Zambia, by video call.

Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium is made up of Trafigura, Vecturis and Mota Engil, the winner of the international competition on November 4, 2022.

It is responsible for transporting heavy loads as well as maintaining the infrastructure of the Benguela Railway (CFB).

In turn, the CFB will be in charge of transporting passengers and lighter loads.

Lobito Corridor extends from the port of Lobito, bathed by the Atlantic Ocean, and crosses Angola from West to East, passing through the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié and Moxico.

It covers the mining areas of Katanga province in the DRC and Copperbelt in Zambia.

The corridor represents the shortest route to a port from the mineral-rich areas of DRC and Zambia.

For the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the corridor is crucial for development in the region, with benefits for Angola and neighbouring countries (DRC and Zambia).

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)