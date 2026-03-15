Anyemba Elected as Oshikoto Regional ALAN Representative

Tsumeb: Mayor of Omuthiya, Wilbard Pamwenatse Anyemba has been elected as the Oshikoto regional representative to the ALAN congress during the Association of Local Authorities in Namibia (ALAN) regional representative election held on Friday in Tsumeb.According to Namibia Press Agency, Anyemba will serve a five-year term at the ALAN congress in this capacity, where he will represent and advocate for the interests of local authorities across the Oshikoto Region.The municipality emphasised that collaboration among the Oshikoto Region's three local authorities - Municipality of Tsumeb, Omuthiya Town Council, and Oniipa Town Council - remains essential to strengthening local governance and advancing improved service delivery for communities across the region.Speaking to Nampa on Saturday, Anyemba said the role is about more than holding a title - it is about commitment."Commitment to strengthening collaboration among local authorities, amplifying the voices and concerns of the region, and contributing mea ningfully to the continued growth and impact of ALAN in Namibia."He said: "I see this opportunity as a platform to promote collaboration, mentorship and excellence within local governance, while ensuring that our collective efforts contribute to better service delivery, integrity and development in our communities. It represents not only a personal achievement but also the collective trust and confidence that my colleagues have placed in me to serve, lead, and advocate for our shared vision."Tsumeb Mayor, Hofni Tulipohamba Hamunyela congratulated Anyemba on this achievement and wished him success in his new role.