APC stakeholders’ forum urges Tinubu to evaluate Ministers’ performances biannually

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ forum has urged President Bola Tinubu to set up a mechanism to evaluate the performances of his cabinet members biannually.

The National Chairman of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-katsina, gave the advice at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

“ We are hereby using this medium to request President Bola Tinubu to understand that the success of his administration is largely on the commitment of his ministers.

“We, therefore, request that President Tinubu should introduce measures that will help him to identify performing and underperforming ministers.

“ This will enable the President to know those that are doing well and, if need be, remove the underperforming members of his cabinet.”

Aliyu-Katsina said the APC family would not remain silent to allow any factor undermine the people’s government of President Tinubu.

He called on all APC supporters to continue to support leaders at all levels, adding that Nigerians would soon smile and benefit from the series of economic policies of Tinubu’s administration.

He, however, commended the performance of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

“ Since the relocation of the FCT as the Capital of Nigeria in the 1990s, there has never been a time when any FCT minister achieved what Wike achieved within his first 30 days in office.

“ He has succeeded in pulling out FCT from the the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to be able to source and spent money for the transformation of the nation’s capital.”

He also applauded the collaboration and synergy between the Ministers of Defence, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and Service Chiefs which has greatly enhanced national security.

“This has drastically reduced the rate of kidnapping, banditry and criminality in most parts of the country.

“NSA is tirelessly making a remarkable effort in making sure there is good working relationship among the service chiefs for a successful elimination of bandits and other criminals.”

He also applauded the ministers of Labour, Agriculture and Food Security and Humanitarian Affairs for their commitment toward ensuring the success of the Renew Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria