Argentina: Angolan ambassador hands over credentials

Angolan diplomat, Azevedo Xavier Francisco,recently appointed as Ambassador to Argentina, last Tuesday handed over his credentials to President Alberto Fernandes.

According to a note ANGOP has had access to, the ceremony took place at the Casa Rosada which is the office of the president, in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital.

After the meeting, the Angolan diplomat visited the Plaza San Martín Square situated in Buenos Aires, where he laid a wreath at the General monument.

Besides Argentina, Azevedo Xavier Francisco will also represent Angola in other countries of the same Latin America region, namely Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The diplomat has a degree in Law, with a Masters in International Relations.

He was the ambassador of Angola to the Republic of Zambia from 2019 to 2023 and became Angola´s fifth ambassador to Argentina, replacing Fidelino Pelinganga.

The ambassador´s wife Tânia Patrícia Francisco, officials from the Angolan Embassy and members of the Angolan community in Argentina attended the ceremony.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)