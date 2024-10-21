Army to procure new platforms for artillery corps – COAS



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Army Headquarters will upgrade existing equipment and procure new platforms for the Artillery Corps to boost its operational capabilities.

He stated this on Friday at the closing ceremony of Exercise Vulcan Glow X, 2024 , Firepower Demonstration at the Nigerian Army Military Training Range, Kachia LGA, Kaduna State.

The exercise is being conducted annually at artillery formations and units on the employment of artillery resources in all phases of conventional, hybrid and asymmetric warfare as well as military operations other than war.

The theme of the exercise is: ‘Integration of Emerging Technologies into Training for Enhanced Fire Support to Nigerian Army Operations in a Joint Environment’.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammad, the Chief of Training, Army, Lagbaja said the exercise availed the participants opportunities to sharpen their skills, knowledge and expertise in the conduct of artillery tactics, techniques and procedures..

‘This is to effectively provide fire support to manoeuvre forces, taking advantage of existing technologies and new innovations,’ he said.

Commander, Corps of Artillery, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, presenting souvenir to Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammad, Chief of Training, Army, at the final phase of Exercise Vulcan Glow X in Kachia LGA

According to him, this year’s theme is carefully selected to ensure that the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery keeps pace with the latest trends in new and emerging technologies in line with its modernisation drive.

Lagbaja applauded the performance of the formations and the foresight of the corps toward integrating emerging technologies into training for enhanced fire support to Nigerian Army operations.

‘Indeed, sound fire support is essential for success in the current volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous operational environment.

‘The complexity and sophistication of the drivers of insecurity

that cut across political, economic, cultural and social spheres of our national life constitute major impediments to the Nigerian military and other law enforcement agencies.

‘These issues which are further exacerbated by shifting demographics, globalisation and rapidly changing technologies, among other factors, have clearly reinforced the need for new patterns of trainings, adaptations and contingencies.

‘I am particularly happy that the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery has continued to be innovative and also utilising its new technologies for provision of effective fire support to the Nigerian Army.

‘This has evidently manifested in the various theatres of operation across the country, ‘he said.

Lagbaja explained that the periodic assessment visits to the Nigerian Army School of Artillery and other artillery formations provided better understanding of the state of integral weapon systems, equipment and other capabilities.

The Army chief congratulated the corps for sustaining remarkable progress throu

gh periodic gun repairs, research and development initiatives.

According to him, the tenacity and focus is a reflection of your excellent performance at the Research and Development Exhibition conducted during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2024.

He described the feat of exploring indigenous solutions to address present challenges as commendable.

The army chief enjoined the Corps of the Nigerian Army to devote more attention towards improving indigenous research and development programmes and transform them into world class repairs, maintenance and manufacturing systems.

He also commended the Commander Corps of Artillery, gunner officers and soldiers for their efforts in ensuring the successful conduct of the exercise.

‘Your commitment towards enhancing the proficiency of the Artillery Corps is consistent with the strategic objectives of my command philosophy.

‘This is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped

and highly motivated force towards achieving our responsibilities’.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Nigerian Army, Lagbaja tasked the Corps not to rest on its oars but to keep the shells flying and continue to be the Corps of Proud Professionals.

Earlier, the Commander, Corps of Artillery, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, said the training was critical to achieving any desired end in military operations.

Kangye restated commitment to develop skilled and competent artillery personnel as well ad maintain serviceable platforms and equipment required for the provision of accurate, timely and effective fire support to NA operations.

‘This year’s exercise has consolidated on the gains of last year with the participation of NA Space Command through the deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle systems for observation and correction of fall of shots’. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria