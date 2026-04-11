Ashipala Musavyi Embarks on Working Visit to China

Beijing: International Relations and Trade Minister, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, has arrived in China for an official working visit scheduled from 11 to 18 April 2026. Upon arrival in that country, Ashipala-Musavyi was received by Namibia's Ambassador to China, Tonata Itenge-Emvula.According to Namibia Press Agency, the minister's visit follows an invitation from Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. While in China, Ashipala-Musavyi will hold bilateral discussions with China's Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Commerce. She will also engage with business leaders to promote opportunities in Namibia's mining, energy, agriculture, and tourism sectors, the statement concluded.