ATP’s New High-Endurance, Low-Latency SD/microSD Cards Built for Dashcams, DVRs Offer Over 109K Hours of Continuous Video Recording
Summary
ATP’s New High-Endurance, Low-Latency SD/microSD Cards Built for Dashcams, DVRs Offer Over 109K Hours of Continuous Video Recording S650 Series in native TLC surpasses other cards with 1.6X higher endurance; S750 Series in pSLC mode achieves 2X higher endurance TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATP Electronics, the global leader in specialized storage […]
More On Africa
- Synchronoss étend la prise en charge de la plateforme pour Alibaba et Google Cloud
- Synchronoss amplia suporte de plataforma para Alibaba e Google Cloud
- Highlights of the 5th GIS Software Technology Conference
- Graduate Management Admission Council Announces New Board Members
- Nigeria Welcomes Smart and Sporty ALL NEW GS4 in New Lagos Showroom
ATP’s New High-Endurance, Low-Latency SD/microSD Cards Built for Dashcams, DVRs Offer Over 109K Hours of Continuous Video Recording
S650 Series in native TLC surpasses other cards with 1.6X higher endurance;
S750 Series in pSLC mode achieves 2X higher endurance
TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATP Electronics, the global leader in specialized storage and memory solutions, introduces its new 3D triple level cell (TLC) S750/S650 Series SD and microSD memory cards built for the rigors of non-stop video recording. They meet the high endurance, low latency, and built-to-last data storage requirements of dashcams and digital video recorders (DVRs), as well as surveillance systems, autonomous vehicles, and other write-intensive applications.
High Endurance Over 109K Hours1 of Recording Time in Native TLC
Video evidence can prove critical in many scenarios; hence, it is very important for SD/microSD cards to record non-stop without compromising image quality and integrity. The S650 Series can record Full HD videos continuously up to 109,401 hours — far longer than similar cards marketed as “high endurance.” The S650 Series is based on 5K program/erase (P/E) cycles, which translate to 1.6X higher endurance than typical memory cards with 3K P/E cycles. The S750 Series, configured as pseudo single-level cell (pSLC) is based on 60K P/E cycles, while typical pSLC memory cards are rated for around 20K to 30K P/E cycles.
Comparison for high Endurance Maximum Recording Hours: ATP S650 vs. Other High-Endurance Cards
The following graph2 shows the endurance simulation result of ATP S650 128 GB microSD compared with other high-endurance branded cards of the same capacity, in full HD mode.
High Endurance Maximum Recording Hours: ATP S650 vs. Other High-Endurance Cards
——————
Notes:
1 Tested using 128 GB ATP S650 TLC card based on 13 Mbps (lowest bitrate of HD recording) in best-case/ideal scenario, with no other influencing factors.
2 Information sourced by ATP from publicly available data.
- To record new data, the oldest data will be overwritten when the card is full.
- 1Mbps=1,000,000 bps
Low Latency: Ready to Record in <1 Second, Writes 50% Faster
After power on, drive recorders may have to wait a few seconds to be ready for recording. The time between the first read command and the first write command from host is the “response time.” ATP S650 and S750 Series cards take less than 1 second response time while normal cards may take 7 to 12 seconds based on real tests on a DVR at room temperature.
While recording 16 MB data sequentially, ATP S650 cards take less than 0.1 second, saving 50% of writing time compared with consumer-rated cards and enabling high-speed backup without data loss.
Own HW/FW Design Features Offer Precise Reliability
As a true manufacturer with its own hardware/firmware capability, ATP can adjust to a variety of usages to fulfill customers’ specific application requirements and conditions. Based on customers’ applications, ATP does its best to meet the requirements by unique FW and HW design.
- Auto-Read Calibration (ARC). Over time and with constant use, NAND flash memory cells degrade, causing voltage shifts that increase bit error rates (BER). When the normal Read Retry function is not enough to recover the errors, a more precise “Auto Read Calibration” (ARC) is applied to assure data integrity at extreme temperature or degraded NAND cells.
- ATP Methodology for Advanced Card Analysis. ATP memory cards are IP67/IP57-certified and manufactured using System-in-Package (SiP) wafer/die process, making it difficult to do component analysis compared to SMT (surface- mount technology) process. ATP’s uniquely designed substrate and debug tool make this mission “possible.”
- ATP-Developed Hardware Design – Substrate with reserved testing pin is available for future component analysis.
- Solder Mask Removal by Laser – Precise and efficient method to remove solder mask so as to reach the reserved testing pins on the substrate.
- ATP’s Own Customized Debug Tool – This is connected to the HW reserved testing pin and then linked to the SW analysis system.
For further information on ATP’s advanced card analysis methodology, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
|SD
|microSD
|Product Line
|Premium
|Superior
|Premium
|Superior
|S750Pi
|S750Sc
|S650Si
|S650Sc
|S750Pi
|S750Sc
|S650Si
|S650Sc
|Interface
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|Flash Type
|3D pSLC
|3D pSLC
|3D TLC
|3D TLC
|3D pSLC
|3D pSLC
|3D TLC
|3D TLC
|Form Factor
|SD Card
|microSD Card
|Operating Temperature
|-40°C to 85°C
|-25°C to 85°C
|-40°C to 85°C
|-25°C to 85°C
|-40°C to 85°C
|-25°C to 85°C
|-40°C to 85°C
|-25°C to 85°C
|Power Loss Protection Options
|Firmware Based
|Firmware Based
|Capacity
|8GB to 32GB
|8GB to 32GB
|32 GB to 128 GB
|32 GB to 128 GB
|8GB to 64GB
|8GB to 64GB
|32 GB to 256 GB
|32 GB to 256 GB
|Performance
|Sequential Read (MB/s) up to
|99
|99
|96
|96
|99
|99
|96
|96
|Sequential Write (MB/s) up to
|78
|78
|62
|62
|82
|82
|65
|65
|Endurance (TBW)1 up to
|1920
|1920
|640
|640
|3840
|3840
|1280
|1280
|Reliability
MTBF @ 25°C
|>2,000,000 hours
|>2,000,000 hours
|>2,000,000 hours
|>2,000,000 hours
|>2,000,000 hours
|>2,000,000 hours
|>2,000,000 hours
|>2,000,000 hours
|Reliability
Number of Insertions
|20,000 (SDA spec minimum 10,000)
|20,000 (SDA spec minimum 10,000)
|Others
|Dimensions: L x W x H (mm)
|32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1
|32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1
|32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1
|32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1
|15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0
|15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0
|15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0
|15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0
|Certifications
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS
|Warranty
|5 years
|2 years
|3 years
|3 years
|5 years
|2 years
|3 years
|3 years
|1 Under highest Sequential write value. May vary by density, configuration and applications.
For customers requiring application-specific features or technologies, ATP offers value-added customization services encompassing firmware and hardware as well as packaging and appearance (labels, printing and marking).
For more information on the S750/S650 Series SD/microSD cards, visit:
https://www.atpinc.com/
https://www.atpinc.com/
Media Contact on the Press Release: Kelly Lin (Kellylin@tw.atpinc.com)
Follow ATP Electronics on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
About ATP
ATP Electronics (“ATP”) has dedicated 30 years of manufacturing excellence as the premier provider of memory and NAND flash storage products for rigorous embedded/industrial/automotive applications. As the “Global Leader in Specialized Storage and Memory Solutions,” ATP is known for its expertise in thermal and high-endurance solutions. ATP is committed to delivering add-on value, differentiation and best TCO for customers. A true manufacturer, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure quality and product longevity. ATP upholds the highest standards of corporate social responsibility by ensuring sustainable value for workers, the environment, and business throughout the global supply chain. For more information on ATP Electronics, please visit www.atpinc.com or contact us at info@atpinc.com.
Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/
https://www.globenewswire.com/