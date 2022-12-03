AUSC games officially kick-off

Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera officially opened the 2022 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 games at the Bingu National Stadium, in Lilongwe on Friday with a call for support to the games despite various struggles faced by the region.

Speaking in front of a half-filled stadium on a rainy night, Chakwera said sports is more than just playing games, but encompasses the development of the people and strengthening their minds to achieve greatness.

“Malawi is therefore honoured to host you here. Our economy may be small, but we are a generous people. Our problems may be many, but our hospitality is heartfelt. That is why we have made sure to allocate adequate resources for preparations and hosting the Games including the construction of sports facilities,” Chakwera said.

He added that Africa is more than just a continent with problems and suffering, but is a continent with dreams, abilities, urgency, inspiration, energy and vitality and values shared by humanity.

Malawi constructed two new sporting facilities namely the 10 000 seaters Griffin Saenda Indoor Netball complex, and the 5 000 seater Indoor Aquatic Swimming Pool at Kamuzu Institute for Sports. It has also renovated the Bingu National Stadium and various athletics villages.

Chakwera said when they started the project to host the games, his cabinet was criticised by some quarters who felt the investment should have been directed to other services lacking in Malawi.

The Region 5 Games are held every two years on a rotational basis with Mozambique, expected to host the 2024 Games.

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi was guest of honour and spoke before Chakwera where he said Malawi had set a good example.

Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda said the government invested a lot in the Games while Region 5 Chief Executive Officer Stanley Mutoya said the Games will leave a long-lasting legacy

A total of 1280 athletes comprising 646 girls and 634 boys, as well as 483 officials and 400 volunteers have converged for a life-changing experience.

Athletes will be competing in eleven sporting disciplines such as athletics, basketball, boxing, gymnastics, judo, netball, swimming, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.

The 10th edition of the regional games takes place from 02 to 11 December under the theme ‘Igniting the African Dream.’

Source: The Namibian Press Agency