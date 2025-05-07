Hot News :

Namibian Athletes Secure Spots at Tokyo Deaflympics

AUSC Region 5 Games Receive N.dollars 127 Million Funding for 2025 Event

Zaamwani Appointed to Namibian National Assembly as Non-Voting Member

Government Allocates N.dollars 1.27 Billion for Youth Empowerment in 2025/26 Budget

Three More Suspects Arrested in Namdia Diamond Heist

Security Guard Allegedly Takes Own Life While on Duty at Pharmacy

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

AUSC Region 5 Games Receive N.dollars 127 Million Funding for 2025 Event

Share This Article:


Windhoek: Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, announced on Tuesday that the Namibian government has allocated N.dollars 127.5 million for hosting the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the 11th edition of the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games is scheduled to occur in Windhoek and Swakopmund from 04 to 13 July 2025. The event, initially set to take place in Mozambique, was moved to Namibia due to political and weather concerns in the original host country.



During her budget presentation for the 2025/26 financial year, Steenkamp explained that the allocated funds will be used to upgrade competition and training venues, develop the Games Village, and cover transportation, marketing, procurement of sports equipment, and sports result management systems. She noted that 2,552 athletes and technical staff from 10 countries are expected to participate in the games.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.