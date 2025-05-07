Namibian Athletes Secure Spots at Tokyo Deaflympics



Windhoek: Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, announced on Tuesday that the Namibian government has allocated N.dollars 127.5 million for hosting the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the 11th edition of the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games is scheduled to occur in Windhoek and Swakopmund from 04 to 13 July 2025. The event, initially set to take place in Mozambique, was moved to Namibia due to political and weather concerns in the original host country.





During her budget presentation for the 2025/26 financial year, Steenkamp explained that the allocated funds will be used to upgrade competition and training venues, develop the Games Village, and cover transportation, marketing, procurement of sports equipment, and sports result management systems. She noted that 2,552 athletes and technical staff from 10 countries are expected to participate in the games.

