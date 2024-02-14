Authentia Launches in South Africa

Revolutionizing the Diamond Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / The future of third-party diamond traceability and title of ownership from true origin is here. Authentia is proud to announce its official launch in South Africa following resounding success during its Beta testing phase. Since its introduction into the South African market, Authentia has secured agreements with 97 mines. Marking a monumental step forward in the realm of diamond and mineral authentication.

Authentia has spent the past year collaborating closely with small-scale and artisanal diamond mines to seamlessly integrate ownership titles of rough diamonds directly at the source. This groundbreaking approach ensures a transparent and accessible third-party verification process that follows each diamond throughout its entire lifecycle. Moreover, Authentia' s adaptability ensures compatibility with a diverse array of technologies, promising a frictionless experience for all involved parties.

As a trailblazing oversight and traceability technology operating on public blockchains, Authentia sets the gold standard for tracking diamonds and gemstones from mine to market. By providing a comprehensive title of ownership, Authentia revolutionizes the industry by fostering transparency and trust among wholesalers, retailers, and end consumers alike.

CS Mines & CS Auctions is set to host for the first time a tender, featuring titled rough diamonds on. Bruno Scarselli, the visionary creator behind Authentia, expressed his excitement, stating, "This will change the diamond industry pipeline, streamlining all phases and creating a true footprint of ownership for the first time."

Authentia stands as a testament to innovation and expertise, crafted by luminaries within the diamond, mineral and technology industry. Authentia emerges as a beacon of integrity within the gemstone and mineral market with an unwavering commitment to transparency, security, and trust.

